No Plan To Increase Petrol Price – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has refuted rumors that it intends to raise the price of motor spirit or gasoline even after the exchange rate was adjusted.

In a formal statement released by Olufemi O. Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, the oil corporation reassures the public that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices would not be rising anytime soon and advises Nigerians to ignore baseless rumors.

Additionally, NNPCL stated that there are no intentions to raise the price of gasoline and cautioned drivers against panic buying because PMS is already widely available nationwide.