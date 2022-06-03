fbpx

2023: “No Pension, No Vote” – Pensioners Tell Governors

June 3, 20220126
The Nigeria Union of Pensioners vows to vote against governors owing pensions during the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Godwin Abumisi, the President of the union, revealed that many state Governors owe pensions, which has made life unbearable for its members (pensioners).

According to him, some State Governors have also refused to review retirees’ pensions, even though the constitution provides that pensions should be reviewed every five years.

“Anybody who is not going to pay pension and gratuity, who will not be favourably disposed to senior citizens, that person is going to fail in this election,” Abumisi said.

“Because, as I am speaking to you, I’m not the only one. My family is large; my dependents are large. I am popular in my community. I will build a position to direct how they are going to cast their votes.

“So, the time has come when the politicians will stop taking us for granted.

“We will openly tell pensioners and their families and their supporters and in their villages and towns not to vote for that particular candidate.

“We give them our votes, they should also give us a return for our votes.”

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

