No Panic! Interswitch Assures Customers of Continuous Dispute Management Activities During COVID-19 Lock-down

Nigeria’s leading integrated digital payment and commerce company Interswitch has come out to give clarification on the rumours going around that it has suspended all dispute management activities on its platform or business operations.

Even though the Central Bank of Nigeria issued a temporary suspension of refund activities for ATM and card payments as a result of the lockdown, Interswitch has received full approval from CBN to revoke the suspension. This is so that cardholders and the transacting public can continue to carry out their transactions as usual.

In a statement released via its Twitter account, the company rebutted the claim, assuring its customers of continued support at the highest level amid the lockdown order.

Our attention has been drawn to series of misleading information recently circulating through SMS notifications and online/offline. Please note Interswitch's factual position: pic.twitter.com/lku63sAE0v — Interswitch Group (@InterswitchGRP) April 5, 2020

Similarly, Verve in a Tweet described the message as malicious and untrue. The company urged the general public to disregard the message, stating that its operations remain fully functional.

There are good chances you've seen messages like these circulating over the past few days. Please disregard as these are malicious, untrue and designed to create panic! Our operations remain fully functional! #StayHome #StaySafe #KeepTransacting #NOToFAKENEWS #Vervecardworks pic.twitter.com/kiULTQwQXV — Verve Card (@VerveCard) April 7, 2020

In a recent publication by Nairametrics, a text message stated to have been circulated by Fidelity Bank was referenced, it reads, “Kindly be informed that Interswitch has obtained approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend operations on its Dispute Management portal due to COVID-19 movement restrictions. “Consequently, refunds for failed Visa and Verve card transactions on other banks ATMs and PoS terminals will not be processed until the suspension is lifted. “We, therefore, advise that you use Fidelity Bank ATMs for your cash withdrawal and also, opt for online banking, NIBSS Instant Payment and instant banking in making payments instead of POS during this period. “Please note that this does not apply to Mastercard transactions.”

However, a check on the apex bank’s website shows the Central Bank of Nigeria issued a statement on March 30, assuring the public of hitch-free service by payment solution providers, during the duration of the lockdown.

In this regard, Interswitch is still working to respond to card operation issues within the stipulated time frame, as usual.