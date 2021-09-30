fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

No Nigerian State Is Poor – Wike

September 30, 2021084
No Nigerian State Is Poor - Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike asserted that none of the 36 states in the Federation is “poor”.

He made this assertion while delivering a speech at the Executive Management Course 14 in Abuja, this is according to Channels Television.

Wike said that if states were poor, there would be no incentive for anyone to run for governor.

He said, “No state is poor in this country, it is this over-dependence on the Federal Government. At the end of every month, they send their Accountant-General/Commissioner of Finance for FAAC.”

“Any state that tells you we are poor and they deceive you by saying their state is poor. I keep on telling them ‘if your state is poor, why do you want to be governor? Your state is poor; you want to run the second term.”

Touching on the issue of the Value Added Tax (VAT), the governor said that after an assessment of states’ remittance to the coffers of the Federal Government, “I looked at it and saw that what the Federal Government was collecting is not their own.”

Wike noted that state governors and the president were “too powerful”, alluding to the closure of courts in the state under the leadership of the then-governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

READ ALSO: JOHESU To Embark On Indefinite Strike, Urges Govt To Address Demands

He said, “Nigeria is one funny country how a democratically elected governor in the history of Nigeria will take a padlock and lock the court for two years. For two years, the courts were shut down in Rivers State and you know the implication of the courts being shut down.

“We, the governors are too powerful. The President is too powerful. If the governors were not too powerful, how can a governor think of a whole arm of government, the judiciary, and shut it for two years?

“Tell me what will be the fate of those who have problems with their contracts, how do they go for determination of who is wrong or right?”

About Author

No Nigerian State Is Poor – Wike
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Kano State Government Abolishes Almajiri Education System LEGALPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 15, 20180220

Gov. Ganduje Files N3 billion Defamation Lawsuit Against Daily Nigerian

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has sued an online platform, Daily Nigerian and its publisher, Jafaar Jafaar, for defamation. He is claiming N3
Read More
un women NEWSNEWSLETTER
October 15, 20200350

UN Women, Standard Bank Equip Women Farmers for Long-term Success

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Despite complications brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, UN Women and Standard Bank are making progress to equip women farmers in Africa with the skills a
Read More
June 25, 20130138

Osun Govt. Debt Profile Hits N30billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun on Saturday said that his administration had so far taken loans amounting to N30 billion to invest in the state’s economy
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.