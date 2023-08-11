‘No Negotiations With Terrorists’ – Katsina Gov

Dikko Radda, Governor of Katsina State, stated on Thursday that his administration will not deal with terrorists in the state.

Radda was speaking during a special prayer session organized by the state government to seek divine intervention against insecurity in the face of the state’s economic difficulties.

“We don’t have plans to give amnesty to terrorists, but we are ready to accept them if they are ready to embrace peace and lay down their arms,” he said.

“This event is not all about prayers, but also for the clerics to step down our message to their various communities to see to the end of the lingering security issues in our dear state and by extension, the country in general.

“We need the cooperation of each and every member of the public to ensure that information is provided to us so that we can fish out the terrorists and criminals terrorising the residents.

“We must support our security agencies with information on the movements of the terrorists and their collaborators,” Radda maintained.

Governor Radda promised Katsina citizens of his government’s commitment to provide palliatives to mitigate the effects of the hike.

According to Radda, a committee has been formed to ensure that only the most vulnerable people receive palliative care.

He also stated that the Federal Government (FG), led by President Bola Tinubu, is developing steps to alleviate the impact of the elimination of gasoline subsidies.