No Need For Foreign Medical Treatment, Says Ngige

The Minister of Labour ad Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige has stated that it is unnecessary for Nigerians to travel abroad for medical treatment, adding that the country has the efficiency in offering quality healthcare for citizens.

The Minister made the claim during an interview with Channels Television.

The timing of Ngige’s comment coincides with the strike action by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), and his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled medical check-up in London after attending the global education summit in the UK.

Buhari has spent over 170 days abroad for medical-related purposes since assuming office in 2015.

When asked if the country’s healthcare sector is good enough to dissuade Nigerians from seeking medical treatment overseas, Ngige noted that although the sector is not perfect, the Federal Government has done its part “well”.

“I haven’t said everything is perfect. I have said that viz-a-viz what we have on ground and the political situation we have, what we are practising — a federation — where health is on the concurrent list, the federal government has exercised its own function well, for me,” he said.

Also, when asked if it was necessary for Nigerians to seek medical treatment to travel abroad, based on his reference to the federal government’s accomplishments in the country’s health sector, he said: “Why? What are you going to do abroad? Expertise is here.”

Citing his personal experience, Ngige stated that he has received commendable medical attention at the National Hospital, Abuja, and also a private hospital in the country.

“On a good note, on an average note, on a comparative note, medical treatment here is fairly okay as far as I’m concerned. Yes, at least if you visit federal medical centres,” he said.

“I use the National Hospital here (referring to Abuja). You can go; my card is there.”

The Minister was also asked why some individuals still have to travel overseas for medical check-up despite the funds allocated to develop the country’s health sector, he stated that it is part of people’s freedom choose.

“For me, it depends on you. If you have the means and you want to do a second option abroad, why not? It is permitted. I have my doctors here,” the minister said.