No Military Involvement Till Diplomatic Options Are Depleted - Tinubu

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu military involvement in the Niger Republic will not be contemplated until all diplomatic options have been exhausted.

Tinubu made the remarks when receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) at the State House on Thursday, according to a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s special assistant on media and publicity.

Tinubu commended the NSCIA delegation, led by Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Abubakar, for its efforts in spearheading negotiations with Niger’s military junta.

He stated that the forcible displacement of the country’s democratic administration is “completely unacceptable.”

Tinubu who is also the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), stated that military action is not out of the question, but that it would be preferable to avoid the situation.

“I must thank you for your several visits to Niger Republic, Your Eminence, but you will still have to go back,” the statement quoted the president as saying.

“My fear has been confirmed in Gabon that copycats will start doing the same thing until it is stopped. We are neighbours with Niger Republic, and what has joined Nigerians together with their great people cannot be broken.

“Nobody is interested in a war. We have seen the devastation in Ukraine and Sudan. But, if we don’t wield the big stick, we will all suffer the consequences together.”

Tinubu added that Nigeria, under former President Abdulsalami Abubakar, established a nine-month transition program in 1998 that was effective and ushered the country into a new age of democratic governance.

“Your Eminence, please don’t get tired, you will still go back there. The soldiers’ action is unacceptable. The earlier they make positive adjustments, the quicker we will dial back the sanctions to alleviate the sufferings we are seeing in Niger,” the statement reads.