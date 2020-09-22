No Mercy for Oshiomhole if He Creates Problems in Edo State – Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, says there will be no mercy for Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) if he creates problems in the state.

Obaseki was re-elected on Saturday, having secured the highest votes in the governorship election.

He secured 307,955 votes across 18 local government areas while Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the APC, polled 223,619 votes.

The governor won in 13 local government areas while Ize-Iyamu, his closest challenger, won in five.

Oshiomhole, Obaseki’s predecessor, turned his back against the governor and supported Ize-Iyamu.

The former national chairman also made several allegations against the governor.

Speaking on ARISE TV on Tuesday, Obaseki said Oshiomhole’s negative remarks will no longer be tolerated.

He said the former APC chairman will be shown no mercy if he tries to create problems in the state.

“I don’t have any plans to (drive him out of town). But if he continues to behave the way he has always done, if he continues to be disruptive, if he continues to flaunt his lions and tigers in Edo state and tries to create problems for us here, then we would not have any mercy. So it is totally up to him,” he said.

Obaseki accused Oshiomhole of causing disharmony between him and Ize-Iyamu whom he described as a relative.

When asked if he would forgive the former governor for his conduct during the campaigns, Obaseki said Oshiomhole betrayed his trust, adding that he should maintain his lane.

“For Oshiomhole, I won’t want to say much here. But when you find that you have been deceived, you don’t share the same values, you don’t trust at all,” he said.

“It is his responsibility to rebuild that trust and to show if his values align with what we represent as a people. Clearly I am not God but I will say he should stay on his lane while I maintain mine.”BWN

Obaseki said he does not intend to run for senatorial office after the expiration of his second term as governor.

He also said it will be unfair of him to leave the PDP which gave him a platform to be reelected.

“I won the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). I think it will be immoral and unfair to even have any other consideration at this point about leaving the platform that gave me the mandate,” he said.

“There must be moral on politics, people must be ethical. At this point in time, I do not think it is a proper thing to do, to jettison the party that has brought me into the party. Particularly, I have no issues or challenge with the party now.”

Source: The Cable