fbpx
No Increment In Petrol Price, NNPC insists

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSOIL & GAS

No Increment In Petrol Price, NNPC insists

February 18, 2021011
NNPC Earns N1.9 Trillion From Sales Of Petrol In One Year

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has insisted that there has been no increment in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) in February this year, despite the rise in the price of crude oil in the international market.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that the decision was to the conclusion of ongoing engagements with organised labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that would not expose the ordinary Nigerian to hardship.

READ ALSO: CBN Injects $10.31 Billion To Stabilize Forex Market

He urged petroleum products, marketers, not to engage in the hoarding of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) in order not to create artificial scarcity and unnecessary hardship for Nigerians.

Obateru assured that there was enough stock of petrol to keep the nation well supplied for about 40 days.

He called on relevant regulatory authorities to step up monitoring of the activities of marketers with a view to sanctioning those involved in products hoarding or arbitrary increase of pump price.

About Author

No Increment In Petrol Price, NNPC insists
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

OPEC Meets With Counterparts To Resolve Output Cuts OIL & GAS
November 21, 2018072

OPEC Will Work to Stabilize Markets at Next Meeting, says Iraqi Official

Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister Fayadh al-Nema said on Wednesday, that OPEC will work to stabilize oil markets, crude prices and supplies at its next meeting. “OPEC and non-OPEC producers will work together
Read More
evenues from Lottery Sector BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 3, 2020063

FG Moves to Recover over ₦100 billion Revenues from Lottery Sector

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Government Affairs , Senator George Akume, has said efforts are underway to recover the backlog of over N100 billion revenues due for government from the lotte
Read More
Naira Devaluation BANKING & FINANCECOVER
July 10, 2018087

Banks Non-performing Loans Drop to 14.15 per cent in April

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that the level of banking sector non- performing loans (NPLs) has declined from as high as 16.21 per cent it was in February 2018, to 14.15 per cent as o
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon