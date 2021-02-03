fbpx
No Going Back On Industrial Action – SSANU, NASU

No Going Back On Industrial Action – SSANU, NASU

February 3, 2021022
The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities insist that they will go ahead with their plans to begin the nationwide industrial action.

Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige held a meeting with representatives of both the varsity unions in Abuja on Tuesday, however, that did not deter both unions from embarking on the strike.

Despite claims by Ngige that the issues raised by the aggrieved unions have been addressed, leaders of the unions stated otherwise.

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities is asking that its members be removed from the government’s Integrated Personnel Payroll Information (IPPIS).

Also, they are demanding that the sharing formula for the earned allowances of universities teaching and non-teaching staff be reviewed

The strike is expected to commence on Friday, February 5.

“The joint action committee of SSANU and NASU hereby resolves as follows: That members of NASU/SSANU shall embark on an indefinite, comprehensive and total strike with effect from February 5, 2021,” the spokesperson of the joint action committee of SSANU and NASU, Peters Adeyemi, had said last Friday.

“Two weeks’ notice effective from today, Friday, January 22, 2021, is hereby given to the government and relevant stakeholders of this development.

“The October 2020 memorandum of understanding (MOU) resolved that the compliance of SSANU/NASU with respect to IPPIS would be corrected within two weeks.

“But three months after, there has been no correction of these anomalies leading to a high level of restiveness among our members who have been short-changed on account of the problem caused by IPPIS.”

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

