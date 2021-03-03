fbpx
No Free Land Provision For Ranching In Oyo State – Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has stated that the state will not make free land provision for the purpose of ranching, noting that such enterprise is a private business.

Makinde said this to clarify a tweet in which he revealed that Oyo State will adopt the National Livestock Transformation Plan which is already being implemented in Kwara State.

The Governor, after a meeting with his Kwara State counterpart, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had said on Twitter, “We also agreed that the National Livestock Transformation Plan which is already being implemented in Kwara State would be implemented in Oyo State leading to further collaborations between both states on economy and security.”

His tweet was taken by many to mean an implementation of Rural Grazing Area settlements which many Nigerians had in the past kicked against.

One Twitter user, @olufunkeajibul1, said, “I hope the National Livestock Transformation Plan is not the same RUGA. If yes, Mr Governor please tread with caution. But no, please fire on all salvos.”

@Itee_esq said, “Your Excellency Sir, hope you are not bringing RUGA to Oyo State through the back door.”

@Carol-Ukoha said, “They changed RUGA to National Livestock Transformation Plan, can’t you read between the lines? I hope you have a rethink. You cannot afford to fail your people. This decision is unintelligent please.”

The attention of the Governor was drawn to the reactions to his tweet, resulting in a clarification on his decision to implement the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

According to him, the state will not implement the whole of the National Livestock Transformation Plan, only the aspects it finds beneficial.

Makinde said, “My attention has been drawn to this tweet regarding the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan during the joint security meeting, yesterday. For the avoidance of doubt, when I said we would implement the plan, I didn’t mean a wholesale implementation.

“We will be taking aspects which are beneficial for our state. As I have stated on several occasions, our position in Oyo State is that ranching is a private business and should be carried out as such. Our admin won’t be providing land for free to private investors for ranching.”

