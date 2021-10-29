fbpx

No Formal Request By the US For Kyari’s Extradition, Says IGP

October 29, 20210119
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has stated that the police have not received a formal request for the extradition of embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The IGP who spoke at a media briefing on Thursday stated that the police has, however, gotten feedback on the legal advice it requested from the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, had on August 26, been served the report of the probe panel set up to investigate the bribery allegations against Kyari over his alleged relationship with the self-confessed international fraudster, Hushpuppi.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had earlier revealed how Kyari allegedly collaborated with Hushpuppi to jail one of the latter’s associates, after a dispute over a $1.1 million scam on Qatari businesspeople.

Kyari has denied the claims, stating that his “hands are clean”.

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, had in September stated that the panel report on Kyari had been passed on to Malami.

Speaking on the development, Baba said the police had received the AGF’s legal advice, adding that he hasn’t received any formal request for Kyari’s extradition to the US over the allegations.

“I have read it from the social media that there was an extradition request. I have not seen it; I’ve not heard it formally” he said.

“We just received the legal advice from the office of the attorney-general and we’re working on what to do next.”

He, however, added that the police will work on the legal advice by the AGF “to ask Kyari to account for what we have found out”.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

