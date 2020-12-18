fbpx
No Driver’s License Without NIN – FRSC

December 18, 2020

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday announced that it will soon enforce the National Identification Number (NIN) directive on driver’s license processing nationwide, with effect from December 21, 2020.

The Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem announced this in a statement released in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the enforcement became necessary following the Federal Government’s directives on harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies.

In compliance with the directive, Kazeem said the FRSC had earlier put members of the public on notice, urging them, particularly those going for their driver’s license processing, to adhere to the directives.

“As a follow up to that, FRSC management has resolved that effective December 21, 2020, all applicants for the National Driver’s License in Nigeria must present the NIN from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

“This is necessary before they can be captured for any class of the licenses produced by the FRSC.

“All applicants for drivers’ licence, are therefore, expected to present their NIN from the date, before they can be attended to as there will be no waiver for anyone”, he said.

He advised the public to carefully follow the procedures for obtaining their NIN from the NIMC, which must be verified to be authentic, before action could be taken on any license application.

Kazeem also stated that all numbers presented by applicants must correspond with what NIMC issued to individuals for the harmonised database.

Kazeem assured all drivers’ license applicants of improved services at the processing centres nationwide, in line with the pledge by the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, that improved service delivery remains at the centre of FRSC’s operations.

