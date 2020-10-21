No Deaths Recorded At Lekki Toll Gate Incident, says Sanwo-Olu

October 21, 2020 26

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state governor, says no fatality was recorded in the Lekki incident on Tuesday night.

Addressing Lagosians in a broadcast on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu said he personally visited the hospitals and mortuaries in the state to check on victims.

Giving an update of the health status of the victims, he said 10 patients at the Lagos General Hospital, 11 at Reddington, four at Vedic while two are receiving intensive medical care and three have been discharged.

“I have been engaging the #EndSARS protesters since Monday, I declared my affinity with their crusade against all forms of police brutality,” he said.

The governor explained that things took a turn for the worse when police stations and the local government headquarters in Ajeromi-Ifelodun was burnt.

“No sitting governor controls the rules of engagement of the military. I have, nonetheless, instructed an investigation into the adopted rules of engagement employed by the officers of the Nigerian Army that were deployed to the Lekki Toll Gate last night,” the governor said.

“We are comforted that we have not recorded any fatality against the widespread claims in circulation on social media.

“In the mood of the nation at this time, I have directed further that we have an immediate suspension of all state activities for the next three days except those that are connected with the governance of security in the state and the management of the current issue.

“I’ve also directed that at all public buildings, we will lower the flag for the next three days as a mark of solidarity for the protest.”

Sanwo-Olu apologised for all that has happened and urged Lagosians to keep faith that the state will rise again.

“I am for you, I am with you, I feel the pain and I understand taht you are not happy with the turn of events last night,” he said, appealing to protesters to give peace a chance.

“As your governor, I will do everything to ensure that every life matters.”

Source:The Cable