No Date Has Been Decided For The Removal Of Subsidy – Sylva

August 6, 2021 122

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has stated that a date for the removal of petrol subsidy has not been decided.

Sylva made the disclosure on Thursday, stating that the Federal Government is being mindful of the impact it would have on citizens.

“I cannot give you a date for now. But the Vice President is actually leading the efforts and very soon, we will tell Nigerians what date the removal of subsidy will kick in,” said the minister who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He added that efforts are being made by the government in terms of support structures to mitigate the effect of the eventual subsidy removal.

READ ALSO: Stock Exchange Loses Winning Momentum, As Investors Lose N65.8bn

“We must be considerate of our people; you cannot say because you have the muscle, box everybody down in the room. So, what we are saying is that before doing this, we need to put some structures in place so that the impact on the people can be minimized. We are trying to create an alternative that is cheaper and more affordable.

“We also think that there should be some palliatives,” the minister added.