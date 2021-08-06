fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

No Date Has Been Decided For The Removal Of Subsidy – Sylva

August 6, 20210122
No Date Has Been Decided For The Removal Of Subsidy – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has stated that a date for the removal of petrol subsidy has not been decided.

Sylva made the disclosure on Thursday, stating that the Federal Government is being mindful of the impact it would have on citizens.

“I cannot give you a date for now. But the Vice President is actually leading the efforts and very soon, we will tell Nigerians what date the removal of subsidy will kick in,” said the minister who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He added that efforts are being made by the government in terms of support structures to mitigate the effect of the eventual subsidy removal.

READ ALSO: Stock Exchange Loses Winning Momentum, As Investors Lose N65.8bn

“We must be considerate of our people; you cannot say because you have the muscle, box everybody down in the room. So, what we are saying is that before doing this, we need to put some structures in place so that the impact on the people can be minimized. We are trying to create an alternative that is cheaper and more affordable.

“We also think that there should be some palliatives,” the minister added.

About Author

No Date Has Been Decided For The Removal Of Subsidy – Sylva
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

February 25, 20140111

Mbu Gives Motorists 24 Hours Deadline To Get Tinted Glass Permit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, Joseph Mbu, the Commissioner of Police in the FCT gave a 24-hour deadline to motorists with tinted glass vehicles to obtain the necessary permit
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALNEWSLETTER
October 24, 20180184

Gold Prices Rally to 3-Month High in Risk-off Trade

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold jumped 1 percent to a more than three-month peak on Tuesday as investors took cover from a slide in global stocks and rising political and economic unc
Read More
[ MAIN ]LEGALNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 25, 20130147

Jonathan Tells Amnesty Committee, Produce Results

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, took another major step towards putting an end to the activities of insurgents in the north by inaugurating a dialog
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.