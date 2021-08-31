No COVID-19 Jab, No Access to Hospitals, Churches, Others – Ondo Govt

August 31, 2021 168

Ondo State Government says residents that have not received COVID-19 vaccination will be denied access to churches, mosques, hospitals and other public places including government offices.

The Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, said the decision was taken at the State Executive Council meeting held in Akure on Monday.

He said COVID-19 vaccination has been made compulsory for all Ondo States residents and they have been given two weeks ultimatum to get their vaccines from health centres.

He said, “All residents of the state must be vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic in view of the ongoing efforts of the government to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

“Aside existing protocols, all residents must be vaccinated with effect from two weeks from now. After the expiration of this two weeks, evidence of vaccination will be the condition to access public places, churches, mosques. The Head of Service has been mandated to drive this process in the public service,” Ojogo explained.

The state government also suspended all activities in the state forest reserves including free areas and flitches with immediate effect.

He said the State Security Network codenamed Amotekun has been directed to enforce the council decision, adding that anyone found engaging in any activities at the state forest reserves will be made to face the full extent of the law.

He added that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will today sign the Anti-open Grazing Bill into Law.