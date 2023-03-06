NNPP To Sanction Members Who Form Alliance With Opposition Parties

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has stated that any of its members who form an alliance with any political party before the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections will be sanctioned.

Agbo Major, the party’s national publicity secretary, said in a statement on Sunday that members should remain “focused, campaign vigorously, and ensure they sweep” the elections across the country.

“Our great party is not in any alliance with any political party in these elections,” the statement reads

“Accordingly, party officers, members, and candidates at all levels are not authorised to discuss, negotiate or form any alliance with any political party for the purpose of winning the upcoming gubernatorial and legislative polls.

“Anyone who endorses a candidate of another political party will be sanctioned in line with the NNPP Constitution ranging from suspension from office, suspension from the party, and possibly expulsion.”

According to Major, the NNPP was registered by INEC in 2002 and has been expanding its borders in the nation’s political space in each electoral circle since then.

He claimed that the party outperformed the fourth-place finish given to it by INEC in the presidential election.

NNPP’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwakwanso finished third in the February 25, 2023 election.

In addition, the party won at least 11 seats in the House of Representatives.

