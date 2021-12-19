fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

NNPC’s Revenue Dropped by 9.07% in June

December 19, 2021075
NNPC's Revenue Dropped by 9.07% in June

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited disclosed on Saturday that its revenue for the month of June, 2021 stood at N894.64 billion, a 9.04 percent drop from the amount recorded in May.

Despite the drop NNPC returned to trading surplus of N141.96 billion following trading deficits recorded in May.

It added: “In June 2021, NNPC Group operating revenue as compared to May 2021, decreased by 9.07 percent or N89.27 billion to stand at N894.64 billion. Similarly, expenditure for the month decreased by 29.32 percent or N299.44 billion to stand at N721.93 billion.

It added: “In June 2021, NNPC Group operating revenue as compared to May 2021, decreased by 9.07 percent or N89.27 billion to stand at N894.64 billion. Similarly, expenditure for the month decreased by 29.32 percent or N299.44 billion to stand at N721.93 billion.

“The positive outlook was further bolstered by the performance of Duke Oil and the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC) which also added to the improved bottom line.

“Trading surplus or trading deficit is derived after deduction of the expenditure profile from the revenue for the period under review.”

NNPC also disclosed a total of 1.63 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) was distributed across the country, translating to 54.50mn litres/day were supplied in June 2021.

Also, the report indicated 47 pipeline points were vandalized representing 26.56 percent decrease from the 64 points recorded in May 2021. Port Harcourt Area accounted for 43 percent, while Mosimi and Kaduna Areas accounted for 51 percent and 6 percent respectively of the vandalized points.

“In the gas sector, a total of 223.77billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month of June 2021 translating to an average daily production of 7,459.88million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

“For the period of June 2020 to June 2021, a total of 2,890.11bcf of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,321.36mmscfd during the period.

“Period-to-date production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and NPDC contributed 59.84%, 20.26% and 19.90% respectively to the total national gas production,” it added.

FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N675bn For November

About Author

NNPC’s Revenue Dropped by 9.07% in June
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Croatia NEWSLETTERWorld Cup 2018
July 8, 20180544

Croatia Dumps Host Russia on Penalties to Book Semi-Final Place with England

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Croatia will meet England in the World Cup last four after defeating the host nation Russia 4-3 in a quarter-final penalty shootout in Sochi. The teams were
Read More
Breaking: Female Students Abducted By Gunmen In Kaduna State COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
March 18, 20200482

Breaking: Buhari Approves Reduction of Petrol Price to ₦130

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has approved the reduction of the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). While there are reports that the PMS price was reduced fr
Read More
NARD Strike: NMA Gives FG 21-Day Ultimatum LABOURMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
June 21, 20180441

UK-Based Doctor Raises The Alarm On Mass Exodus Of Nigerian Doctors

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Another Set of 1,000 Getting Ready To Leave For The UK A UK-based Nigerian doctor, Dr Harvey Olufunmilayo,  has decried the huge number of Nigerian doctors
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.