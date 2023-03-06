NNPCL Puts Up 2.1bn Litres Of Petrol In Stock

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has blamed fuel bottlenecks in Abuja and some other regions of the nation to limitations on companies and mobility during the presidential and National Assembly elections, noting that 2.1 billion of petrol motor spirit is in its stock.

NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, stated in a statement that the company’s most recent updates, which were issued on Saturday, revealed a total of 2.1 billion liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) stock.

The recently privatized petroleum business urged people not to panic purchase by announcing that operations had resumed at the depots and that trucks were being sent to different regions of the nation.

Muhammad stated that this amounted to 0.9 billion liters in all national land depots and 1.2 billion liters on maritime vessels.

This, according to him, was sufficient as of March 4 for 35 days. In addition to assuring Nigerians of a steady supply of PMS, Muhammad stated that the NNPCL intended to end the month of March with around 2.8 billion liters, or 47 days’ worth of supplies.

“The appearance of pockets of queues in Abuja and some parts of the country, is largely due to restrictions in businesses and movement, to allow for the conduct of the presidential and NASS elections to enable Nigerians to exercise their civic right.

“However, operations have now resumed at the depots and trucks are being dispatched to various parts of the country. We expect normalcy to be restored in the next few days.

“NNPC Ltd. and all its partners and stakeholders will continue to work together to ensure seamless distribution of petroleum products around the gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

“We, therefore, enjoin Nigerians not to engage in panic buying,” he said. Despite improved supply across filing stations, pump prices of fuel vary across space. Some filing stations maintained prices above N200 per litre. Major marketers are however selling below N200.