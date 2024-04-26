NNPCL Addresses Logistics Issues In Fuel Supply, Queues To Stop

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), the problems that caused the gasoline shortage that is now occurring in several regions of the nation have been fixed.

According to NNPC Ltd., the problems stemmed from logistics-related concerns. Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd., revealed on Thursday in response to the circumstances.

Soneye restated that there was no change in the cost of petroleum products.

“The NNPC Ltd. wishes to clarify that the tightness in the supply of PMS currently being experienced in some areas across the country is as a result of logistics issues and that they have been resolved.

“The NNPC Ltd. urges Nigerians to avoid panic buying as products are sufficient in the country,” he assured.

Motorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have expressed worry over the long queues being presently experienced at fuel stations due to scarcity of PMS.

The independent marketers sell between N680 and N800 per litre, while the NNPC Ltd. retail outlets maintain their pump price of N617 per litre.

The black marketers are also seen along the roads and in front of fuel stations making brisk business, selling above N1,000 per litre of fuel.

Some of the motorists have expressed sadness at the inconsistency and unavailability of fuel and its associated high price in the country and appealed to the Federal Government to urgently resolve whatever the issues were.