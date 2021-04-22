NNPC Triples Daily Petrol Supply, Deploys 1,661 Trucks

April 22, 2021 88

In order to address fuel scarcity in Abuja and other parts of the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has increased the daily supply of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) across the country from 550 trucks to 1,661 trucks.

The Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Mr Musa Lawan, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, on Tuesday.

He said about two billion litres of petrol had been supplied to strategic depots across the country to keep the nation well supplied for two months.

“We have embarked on a massive loadout. Today, we sent out 1,661 trucks from all depots across the country. Reports reaching us show that they have already started arriving at the filling stations. We believe that this would ease out the queues,” Lawan stated.

READ ALSO: NNPC Says No Scarcity As Fuel Queues Surfaces

The PPMC boss explained that the disruption in the distribution chain was caused by the strike embarked upon by Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) over their demands for compensation.

The PTD had however suspended the industrial action for one week following the intervention of the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari.

Speaking after a meeting with the President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Kyari pledged that with the resumption of loading, normalcy would soon return to the fuel situation across the country.

He said the ex-depot price of petrol would remain the same for May, urging marketers not to engage in an arbitrary price increase.