fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

NNPC To Spend N201bn To Clean 170.25m Litres Of Dirty Fuel

February 11, 20220129
NNPC Gets $5bn From Afreximbank To Fund Nigeria's Oil Sector

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company(NNPC) Limited may need an estimated N201bn worth of clean Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to bring 170.25 million litres of adulterated product imported the country up to standard.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority had said on Tuesday that for every 200 litres of the adulterated product, 800 litres of petrol with good quality would be required for the blending that would be done.

“All the off-spec material (product) will re-blended to very good quality, and it will be certified and recertified before it goes into the market. The component that was in excess was methanol; what we agreed was that for every 200 litres of the affected volume, we need about 800 litres to blend,” the Chief Executive Officer, NMDPRA, Mr Farouk Ahmed, had said during a visit to some depots in Lagos on Wednesday after a meeting with industry stakeholders.

The regulator had on Tuesday said a limited quantity of PMS with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification was discovered in the supply chain.

On Wednesday, the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, said the national oil firm received on January 20, 2022 a report from its quality inspector on the presence of emulsion particles in PMS cargoes shipped to Nigeria from Antwerp-Belgium.

He said NNPC investigation revealed the presence of methanol in four PMS cargoes imported by its DSDP (Direct Sale Direct Purchase) suppliers namely MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando and Duke Oil.

Under the DSDP scheme, selected overseas refiners, trading companies and indigenous companies are allocated crude supplies in exchange for the delivery of an equal value of petrol and other refined products to the NNPC.

MRS had in a statement issued on Tuesday said the Duke Oil, a trading arm of NNPC, supplied a cargo of PMS through a vessel that delivered a total of 36,958 metric tonnes (49.56 million litres) in Apapa between January 24 and 30.

Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium said on Thursday that one of its members, Brittania-U was the sole supplier of a cargo, containing 90,000MT (120.69 million litres) of PMS delivered on January 2 to 4.

Quickteller Paypoint Rewards Active Agents, Drives Financial Inclusion
Related tags :

About Author

NNPC To Spend N201bn To Clean 170.25m Litres Of Dirty Fuel
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Ekiti State NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 30, 20180309

Fayemi’s Huge Debt Posed Major Obstacle to Ekiti State When We Assumed Office- Deputy Governor

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has disclosed that the huge debt left behind by Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration had constitut
Read More
September 27, 20160224

NCC Nets N47billion from Spectrum Sale, Usage

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has said it generated N47billion from the sale of spectrum to telecommunications firms in the country in the pa
Read More
NERC Says Eligible Customer Regulations Still In Effect COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
June 10, 20200334

NERC Queries 7 Discos over Uncapped Estimated Billing

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Agency gives electricity distributors 14 days to defend breach Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday gave seven Distribution Companies
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.