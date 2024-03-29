NNPC to Overhaul 5,000km Pipeline Network in Three-Year Plan, Says Kyari

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), has revealed plans to replace the aging 5,000km petroleum products pipeline network over the next three years. This announcement was made during the 2024 Society of Petroleum Engineers Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum held in Abuja.

Kyari emphasized the importance of pipelines in cost-effective petroleum transportation, highlighting NNPC’s extensive network covering almost all geopolitical zones in Nigeria. However, recognizing the deteriorating condition of many pipelines, Kyari outlined NNPC’s commitment to a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) process for their replacement.

He assured stakeholders that NNPC’s pipeline replacement initiative is critical and will be completed within the stipulated timeframe, enhancing the reliability and efficiency of product distribution across the country.

In addition to pipeline infrastructure upgrades, Kyari addressed the recent improvement in oil asset security, expressing confidence in Nigeria’s ability to meet its crude oil production targets. Currently pumping about 1.6 million barrels of crude oil daily, NNPC aims to further bolster the domestic market with eight billion standard cubic feet of gas through various gas projects.

Kyari highlighted key infrastructural projects such as the Obiafu/Obrikom/Oben (OB3) and Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipelines, designed to bolster Nigeria’s gas supply network. He stressed NNPC’s pivotal role in ensuring energy security beyond fuel provision, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure investments for power generation and economic prosperity.

Moreover, Kyari outlined plans for floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects, indicating NNPC’s ambition to expand gas exports. He underscored the partnership between NNPC and its stakeholders in advancing Nigeria’s energy sector.

At the same event, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations honored Olufemi Soneye, NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, with the 2024 Distinguished Spokesperson in Oil and Gas award. Soneye’s exemplary leadership in managing NNPC’s corporate image earned him recognition, a testament to NNPC’s commitment to excellence in communication and industry leadership.