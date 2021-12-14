fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

NNPC To Increase Gas Supply To Crash Price

December 14, 20210100
NNPC to Increase Gas Supply to Crash Price

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited disclosed that it is working hard to boost the supply of the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) otherwise known as cooking gas in order to crash the soaring price.

Malam Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director said the price will fall as soon as NNPC increases the supply.

He spoke to reporters after commissioning Emadeb Energy Services Limited’s 120metric ton (MT) LPG Storage and Bottling Plant in Abuja.

Kyari explained that the high price was triggered at the international market.

According to him, the costly gas price is a reflection of rising crude oil, all petroleum products and derivatives at the international market. He added that it is also a supply issue.

“As you are aware it moves with every other petroleum product, including crude oil and its derivatives.

“Definitely, it is a reflection of what is happening in the international market. What we are doing is to increase supply. Once supply increases price will fall.”

Commenting on the commissioned plant, he said it is going to reduce the cost of energy for the fact that LPG is cheaper than any other product you can think of, especially as cooking fuel.

Describing it as one of the steps the Federal Government has taken to provide gas for its citizenry, the NNPC chief said: “So, we know that this is one of the so many steps we have to take to make sure that gas is available to our people.”

BUA Group Chairman Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree In Business

About Author

NNPC To Increase Gas Supply To Crash Price
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
March 27, 20200378

Lagos State Govt. Announces Economic Stimulus Package for Residents

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Government has announced that it would be providing staple foods such as rice, beans, garri, pepper and water to the indigent and the most v
Read More
NCS Insists On Excise Duty For Locally Produced Carbonated Drinks COVERNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
November 12, 20190358

Nigeria Custom Service Records N1.002 trillion Revenue in 9 Months

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) said it realised revenue of N1.002 trillion between January and September 2019. The revenue was generated from import duty,
Read More
Trend Analyses COVERMARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATION
November 17, 20154175

Nigerian PR: A Positive Emerging Trend Of Trend Analyses

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Thursday, November 13 was a remarkable day for me. A day in which I sat through two intriguing, research-driven presentations on emerging trends among two s
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.