NNPC To Build Pipeline Infrastructure For Gas Delivery To Europe

March 29, 2022 65

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, has disclosed its plan to build pipeline infrastructure for the purpose of delivering gas to Europe.

Addressing the audience at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, which was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE), Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the state-owned oil and gas firm, stated that Nigeria would sometime in the future conclude her building of pipeline infrastructure that would deliver gas to Europe through Algeria or Morocco.

Kyari made this disclosure, as he stated that Nigeria is shifting away from dirtier fuel to cleaner alternatives, adding that gas is the choice of transition fuel.

His words: “What we are doing is some kind of replacement such that we move from the dirtier fuel to cleaner fuel which is gas.

“And what we had to do is to build the enormous gas infrastructure required to ensure that there is sufficient supply of gas into the domestic market and provide some for the international market.

“And more than that, within the West African context, you will see that energy inefficiency and poverty that you see in Nigeria is also in many West African countries around us.

“Therefore, we are trying to see how we can build a network of pipeline infrastructure that will deliver gas and potentially jump into Europe through Morocco or Algeria.”

Prior to this NNPC disclosure, Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, had enjoined the European Union (EU) to increase its investment drive in gas and hydrocarbons in Nigeria.

According to the minister, the investments would enable Nigeria to meet Europe’s energy needs, as it’s ready to offer services as an alternative gas supplier.