fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

NNPC To Build Pipeline Infrastructure For Gas Delivery To Europe

March 29, 2022065
NNPC To Build Pipeline Infrastructure For Gas Delivery To Europe

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, has disclosed its plan to build pipeline infrastructure for the purpose of delivering gas to Europe.

Addressing the audience at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, which was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE), Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the state-owned oil and gas firm, stated that Nigeria would sometime in the future conclude her building of pipeline infrastructure that would deliver gas to Europe through Algeria or Morocco.

Kyari made this disclosure, as he stated that Nigeria is shifting away from dirtier fuel to cleaner alternatives, adding that gas is the choice of transition fuel.

His words: “What we are doing is some kind of replacement such that we move from the dirtier fuel to cleaner fuel which is gas.

“And what we had to do is to build the enormous gas infrastructure required to ensure that there is sufficient supply of gas into the domestic market and provide some for the international market.

“And more than that, within the West African context, you will see that energy inefficiency and poverty that you see in Nigeria is also in many West African countries around us.

“Therefore, we are trying to see how we can build a network of pipeline infrastructure that will deliver gas and potentially jump into Europe through Morocco or Algeria.”

Prior to this NNPC disclosure, Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, had enjoined the European Union (EU) to increase its investment drive in gas and hydrocarbons in Nigeria.

According to the minister, the investments would enable Nigeria to meet Europe’s energy needs, as it’s ready to offer services as an alternative gas supplier.

“Gas Sector Will Increase Youth Employment, Economic Growth” – Uzodinma
Related tags :

About Author

NNPC To Build Pipeline Infrastructure For Gas Delivery To Europe
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
October 12, 20170304

Euro Hits 12-day High As Political Tension Subsides

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The European Single Currency, euro, on Wednesday,October 11, held near a 12-day high as political tensions over Catalonia receded slightly. The euro was fla
Read More
November 2, 20151234

Trading Travels South as NSE Index Drops 0.91%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, swung back into the red zone on Friday, October 30, as as the All-Share Index lost 0.91
Read More
Dirty Petrol: Reps Make Recommendations To Avert Future Occurrences COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
November 21, 20210651

Remove Fuel, Electricity Subsidies In Early 2022, IMF Tells Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has been advised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF} to completely eliminate subsidies on fuel and electricity in early 2022. Th
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.