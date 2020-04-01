NNPC, TCN Collaborate on Boosting Gas Supply

In a bid to boost power supply in the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is collaborating with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to increase gas supply.
TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday added that TCN “has received unprecedented support from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation”.
Thank you @TCN_NIGERIA. @NNPCgroup remains ever committed to collaborating with critical stakeholders in order to make life better for all Nigerians. pic.twitter.com/B1NyRf77AV
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) March 31, 2020
Mbah said that TCN was working with the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari and Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Mr Yusuf Usman in resolving the challenge of gas availability to thermal power plants
She said that the support from NNPC had significantly improved gas supply to gas generation stations nationwide.
According to her, most power plants previously experiencing gas supply shortage have started generating power to the Grid
“If the trend continues, the problem of gas supply to power plants will be resolved in a matter of hours.
“Also, Distribution Companies as well as Point Load Consumers of Electricity will be adequately served,” she said.
Source: VON