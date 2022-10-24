NNPC Subsidiary Pushes For Sustainable Energy

Plans to further the conversation on energy transition have been reached by the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), and a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS).

As a result, during the approaching annual pre-conference workshop of the NAPE planned to take place in Lagos week, the Group General Manager of NAPIMS, Bala Wunti, and other experts will lead lectures on energy transition.

The workshop, under the title Energy Security and Transition Strategies: Opportunities and Challenges in Nigeria, will highlight the growing need for the transition to more sustainable energy sources and the necessity for a strategic rethinking of Nigeria’s energy industry in light of global geopolitics.

The Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission, Rose Ndong, and other business executives will talk on how the goal may be realized in Nigeria as Wunti gives the keynote address.

Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, the CEO of First E & P, Effiong Okon, the director of new energy at Seplat Energy, and Professor Adeola Adenikinju, a research professor at the University of Ibadan are among the other speakers. more workshop speakers that have been confirmed. The moderator for the event will be Alero Onosode, CEO, AAO Tsalach Limited.

Part of the organizers’ statement stated, “Desertification in the North and floods in the South are manifestations of the reality of climate change that we are currently confronting in Nigeria. Due to this transition, it is imperative to dramatically cut carbon emissions while ensuring that clean energy is both accessible and cheap.

“In response to this new reality, many countries including Nigeria, have set various net zero carbon emission goals.”