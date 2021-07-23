fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

NNPC Subsidiary NETCO Posts N3.37bn Profit

July 23, 2021088
NNPC Subsidiary NETCO Posts N3.37bn Profit

The National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has reported a profit before tax of N3.37 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Adeyemi Adetunji, Chairman, Board of Directors, NETCO, made the disclosure on Thursday at the company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting in Lagos.

Adeyemi said the profit before tax rose by 53 percent when compared with N2.20 billion achieved in the corresponding of 2019.

Adetunji noted that 2020 witnessed the COVID-19 pandemic which led to socio-economic and humanitarian crisis worldwide thereby bringing economic activity to a near standstill.

He said: “In spite of these challenges, NETCO has posted a total profit before tax of N3.37 billion which represents an increase of 53 percent from N2.20 billion in 2019.

“The company recorded a total revenue of N18.02 billion in the year under review, which represents 52 percent decrease compared to 2019 revenue of N37.21 billion. ”

Adetunji said it was noteworthy that NETCO secured the contract award for the Project Management Consultancy/Owner’s Engineer Services for the NNPC’s three Refineries Rehabilitation Projects as the main consultant for the first time.

He said it was also laudable that the company’s performance on several projects in the year under review was undeterred by the lockdown and harsh economic terrain occasioned by the pandemic.

Adetunji commended the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, the NETCO management and staff as well as other stakeholders for the efforts toward achieving the company’s mandate.

Also, Mr Usman Baba, Managing Director, NETCO, explained that foreign exchange gains constituted 18.43 per cent of the 2019 profit before tax, while it accounts for 121 per cent in the year under review.

READ ALSO: Manufacturers Face Inventory Pileup Amid Low Purchasing Power- CBN

Baba noted that the pandemic resulted in negative growth in global businesses leading to low crude demand and reduced investments in most sectors, especially in the oil and gas industry.

He said the reduced industry translated to reduced industry activities for NETCO and other players in the sector, while some existing contracts were either suspended or renegotiated.

Baba said despite these challenges, NETCO was currently executing 15 key contracts in the industry and had continued to contribute to the development of in-country Engineering and Technical capacity.

He said NETCO had also concluded training programme for 17 youths from Iru land who were provided with entrepreneurial skills in fish farming, computer wpplication/web design, vatering, leather works, beads making and events management.

Baba said the management was targeting a revenue of N36.58 billion for 2021 financial year.

NAN reports that the board approved a gross dividend of N400 million, which translated to 40k per share for its shareholders.

(NAN)

About Author

NNPC Subsidiary NETCO Posts N3.37bn Profit
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Kizz Daniel ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
December 14, 20190256

Olisa Agbakoba Vows To Make an Example of Kizz Daniel over Breach of Contract

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian legal practitioner representing G-Worldwide, Olisa Agbakoba has revealed that Nigerian artiste, Kizz Daniel who has breached the contract he had wi
Read More
April 22, 20130101

ALSCON Calls on EFCC to Probe N16.4bn of its Asset Loss

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria plans to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate the N16.4billion loss in the company
Read More
ECOWAS Summit BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 9, 20180235

Osinbajo Spearheads Roadshow on Investment in ICT, Entertainment to U.S.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is leading a public-private sector collaborative investment roadshow to the U.S., where he will be speaking to global industry
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.