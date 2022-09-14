NNPC Signs 7,000km Gas Pipeline Contract With West African Countries

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a gas pipeline project will be signed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines of Morocco, and the commission of the Economic Community of West African States tomorrow (Thursday) (ECOWAS).

The 7,000-kilometer gas pipeline project between Nigeria and Morocco, which is anticipated to increase supplies to Europe, is anticipated to be implemented as a result of the MoU. The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Mele Kyari, visited the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, on Tuesday in anticipation of the agreement’s signature, which is slated to take place on September 15, 2022, in Rabat, Morocco.

The form and the ECOWAS Commission both reiterated their commitment to provide gas to West African nations via the kingdom of Morocco and ultimately to Europe during the meeting, according to the NNPC. In order to participate in the project, SMH of Mauritania and Petrosen of Senegal will also sign two memorandums of understanding with the NNPC and Morocco’s ONHYM.

A total of 3 billion standard cubic feet of gas will be supplied by the project from Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, and Mauritania to Morocco along the coast of West Africa. According to the NNPC, other benefits include improvement of living standards of people, integration of the economies within the sub-region, and mitigating against desertification through sustainable and reliable gas supply.

The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project is an initiative of the federal government of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco and was conceived during the visit of King Mohammed VI of Morocco to Nigeria in December 2016. The NMGP Project is aimed at monetisation of Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources, thereby generating additional revenue for the Country, diversification of Nigeria’s gas export routes, and eliminating gas flaring.

It will also assist in supplying gas to Morocco, 13 ECOWAS Countries and Europe, integration of the economies of the Sub-region and improvement of living standards of people within the sub-region It is further expected to create wealth and poverty alleviation, assisting in the fight against desertification through sustainable and reliable gas supply as well as providing a venue for other Countries along the pipeline route to develop and export their gas.

The pipeline is a 48 Inch X 5,300 Km (Offshore Brass Island-Nigeria to Dakhla-Morocco) and 56” X 1,700 Km (onshore from Dakhla-Morocco Maghreb European Pipeline), with a total length of about over 7,000 kilometres and comprises about 13 compressor stations.

The pipeline will originate from Brass Island (Nigeria) and terminate in the North of Morocco, where it will be connected to the existing Maghreb European Pipeline (MEP) that originates from Algeria via Morocco to Spain. It runs across 11 West African countries and is said to be the longest offshore pipeline in the world and the second-longest pipeline in the world.