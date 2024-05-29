NNPC Seals 122 Illegal Refineries And Fuel Station

In the last week, the Niger Delta area has seen the discovery of 122 illicit oil refinery installations by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.According to the NNPCL, a gas station in Akwa Ibom State was closed for supplying motorists unlawfully refined fuel.

In Rivers and other states in the oil-rich Niger Delta, 65 unauthorized pipeline connections were found and destroyed in the previous week, according to a documentary issued by the NNPCL on Tuesday.

The NNPCL said that “310 incidents were recorded between May 18 and 24 across the Niger Delta region,” detailing its countermeasures against damage and oil theft. According to information obtained by our correspondent, a filling station in Grey Creek, Akwa Ibom State, was found to be selling illegally refined petrol.

The 122 illegal refineries were spotted at Tomble II, III, IV, Umuajuloke, Rivers State as well as Oporomor III, Eduwini, and Ajatiton in Bayelsa State. Vandalised well heads were reportedly discovered in Tomble IV, Rivers and Egbema in Imo State.

A pit filled with crude oil from a vandalised wellhead was also discovered. Five illegal storage sites were sighted with oil stored in sacks, pits, cans and a filling station, the energy company stated.

Twenty vehicles, including a tanker, were seized in Delta and Imo states, while 29 boats transporting crude oil or illegally refined products were confiscated across several creeks in Bayelsa and Delta states.

It was said that 33 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Recently, The NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, emphasised the need to fight insecurity in the oil and gas sector to increase production. According to Kyari, the nation’s crude oil production keeps dropping due to oil theft and vandalism.

“How do you increase oil production? Remove the security challenge we have in our onshore assets. As we all know, the security challenge is real. It is not just about theft, it is about the availability of the infrastructure to deliver the volume to the market.

“No one is going to put money into oil production when he knows the production will not get to the market. Within the last two years, we removed over 5,800 illegal connections from our pipelines. We took down over 6,000 illegal refineries. You simply cannot get people to put money until you solve that problem,” he stated.