NNPC Says No Fraudulent Motive Behind Equity Acquisition In Dangote Refinery

June 29, 2021077
Clearing the air regarding the planned acquisition of a stake in Dangote Oil Refining Company (DORC) by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Chief Operating Officer, Refineries and Petrochemicals, Mustapha Yakubu, has said that there is no “fraudulent dealing” in the proposition.

This was disclosed by Yakubu in a chat with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

Yakubu disassociated himself from reports tying him to “fraudulent dealings” with regards to the proposed deal with Dangote Refinery.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to media reports ascribing to me alleged fraudulent dealing around the plan by the NNPC to acquire equity participation in DORC.

READ ALSO: IPMAN Threatens To Shutdown Fuel Stations Over Leadership Tussle

“The publication is very embarrassing, disgusting and above all, horrifying and damaging to my character and personality as a dutiful officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and more importantly as a top management staff of NNPC.

“I hereby state categorically that I did not speak with any news person or organisation on the issue.

“I wish also to state that, to the best of my knowledge, there is no such plan or fraudulent motive behind the equity acquisition arrangement with the DORC or any of the other private refinery that NNPC is in talks with.”

He added, “I was part of the team that further evaluated the report of the working committees (Technical and Commercial) and the subsequent adoption of the plan by the top management committee of the NNPC.

“This is in concert with the Federal Government’s overall energy security strategy.

“I am strongly in support of the Federal Government’s overall energy security strategy which indeed is part of my schedule.

“I will continue to do everything within my power to ensure the realisation of this laudable Federal Government’s objective.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

