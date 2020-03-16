NNPC Reveals Cause of Pipeline Explosion in Lagos

The NNPC has said the explosion occurred after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s system 2B Pipeline Right of Way.

A statement signed in Abuja by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, explained that preliminary findings indicated that the impact of the explosion was so huge that it led to the collapse of nearby houses and damaged NNPC pipeline.

The statement added that the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari, and other top management staff of the corporation had already departed for Lagos to assess the situation.

Obateru stated that following the report of the explosion, the corporation had halted ongoing pumping operations on the Atlas Cove-Mosimi pipeline.

He explained that NNPC had already mobilised its team, consisting of health safety environment experts, medical and security personnel from its nearby satellite depot in Lagos.

In addition, more fire firefighting personnel and equipment were mobilised from the NNPC Mosimi Area Office to support the ongoing operation.

While imploring members of the public and residents of the affected communities to remain calm, the NNPC assured the public that the temporary shutdown of the petroleum products pipeline would not affect the normal supply of products to Lagos and its environs.

However, hours after the fire explosion, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, advised residents in the affected area to make safety their priority, urging them to maintain a safe distance from the scene of the explosion and fire as the site is still live.

The governor also instructed the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to immediately release personal safety equipment such as face and nose protection masks to be distributed to first responders, residents of the affected area and all safety workers at the ground zero.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the governor sent the protective equipment to the affected site to prevent medical hazard such as respiratory infections by the residents who may unknowingly inhale toxic substances from the explosion.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, called on the government to immediately take action.

While offering his prayers and condolences to those affected, especially to those who lost loved ones, he said: “I call on the government to mobilize a robust response immediately.”

