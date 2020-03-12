NNPC Promotes 68 Senior Maagers as 36 Top Execs Embark on Retirement

As part of his plan to breathe new life into the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Group Managing Director, Mr. Mele Kyari has directed 36 top management staff at General Manager and Group General Manager ranks due to retire by December 31, 2020 to proceed on retirement with immediate effect.

This resulted in the need for the promotion of 68 senior managers to fill those vacancies and other prior vacancies in an exercise that has been described as fair, even and balanced.

All the six geopolitical zones were proportionately accommodated with at least 11 positions to each zone. This is the first time in the history of NNPC that a GMD has delivered a promotion exercise reflecting the diversity and ethnic mix of Nigeria.

Another commendable feature of the exercise was the elevation of women into the echelons of leadership. More women than ever will now occupy the ranks of General Manager and Group General Manager.

At the top of the chain, three Chief Operating Officers (COOs) swapped roles with Yemi Adetunji replacing Mr. Roland Ewubare as the COO Upstream.

Laura Ndupu replaces Adetunji as COO Downstream and Ewubare replaces Ndupu with an expansion of his portfolio to include Business Development in a renamed Directorate of Ventures and Business Development.

Musa Lawan, the GGM NAPIMS is posted to Abuja to become the MD PPMC in a swap of roles with Bala Wunti who now moves from PPMC to NAPIMS.

Inuwa Wya the MD of Duke Oil / NNPC trading is posted to become MD NNPC Shipping.

Lawal Sade replaces him as MD Duke Oil / Trading. Dr Salihu Jamari moves from MD NGC Warri to become MD Gas and Power Investment Company while Seyi Omotowa moves to NGC Warri as MD.

Ada Oyetunde becomes the MD of Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company as part of the effort to elevate women in NNPC. A new position of Chief Innovation Officer is also created to replace the Research and Development Division and the position and a senior female officer had been deployed to the role.

Inside sources reveal that the changes were the result of months of deliberate and strategic consultations by the GMD with his inner cadre of trusted advisors.

These advisors are led by Umar Ajiya, the Chief Financial Officer. Other members of the cabal include Roland Ewubare (who is redeployed to an expanded role said to have been designed by Kyari and himself), Abdulkadir Ahmed (MD Nigerian Gas Marketing Company), Adokie Tombomieye (Group General Manager Crude Oil Marketing) and Mansur Sambo (MD NPDC).

Source: THISDAY