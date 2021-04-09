fbpx
NNPC Plans Oil Exploration In Sokoto Basin

April 9, 2021
Crude Oil Price Soars Past $70

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed its intention to resume active crude oil exploration in Sokoto Basin.

The corporation in a statement on Thursday by NNPC spokesperson, Kennie Obateru, said the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, said this while receiving the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, at NNPC head office on Thursday.

The statement read in part, “Kyari also hinted of plans for the corporation to resume active exploration activities in the Sokoto Basin.”

In October 2019, the President Muhammadu Buhari had during a ceremony of Kolmani River II Well on the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin, in the North-East, stated that the government would explore for oil and gas in the frontier basins across the country.

He outlined the basins to include the Benue Trough, Chad Basin, Sokoto and Bida Basins.

Buhari had also stated that attention would be given to the Dahomey and Anambra Basins, which had already witnessed oil and gas discoveries.

