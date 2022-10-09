NNPC, IPMAN Explain Why Abuja Is Experiencing Fuel Scarcity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), have explained the circumstances that led to fuel scarcity in Abuja and its environs.

In a statement by IPMAN Chairman, Northern Nigeria branch, Alhaji Bashir Danmalam, which BizWatch Nigeria cited on Sunday, October 9, 2022, blamed flooding for the fuel scarcity in Abuja.

According to the IPMAN boss, the flooding has led to the destruction of some major roads in the some northern states.

Corroborating Danmalam’s claim, NNPC explained that the flooding in Kogi and Niger states was what delayed the distribution of petrol to Abuja and its environs.

The corporation said the flooding affected fuel trucks’ arrival, which consequently led to the shortage of petrol for consumers.

IPMAN, however, enjoined Nigerians to be patient, saying effort is being made to address the current fuel scarcity occasioned by the flooding.

As part of the effort, Danmalam disclosed that about 200 trucks loaded with the commodity from Calabar, Cross River State, were being expected in Abuja and other parts of the northern states for onward distribution to filling stations.

The IPMAN Chairman said the trucks were expected to come through Ikom, Ogoja, Katsina Ala, Vandeikia up to Lafiya to Abuja.

On its part, NNPC advised members of the public to not panic, as it said it’s in collaboration with IPMAN and making frantic efforts to ensure adequate supply and distribution of the product.

The corporation had as well mobilised the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) personnel to assist in clearing the affected roads for smooth transportation of the commodity to the northern parts of the country.