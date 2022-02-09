fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GASSOCIETY

NNPC Intensifies Petrol Supply To Avoid Fuel Scarcity

February 9, 20220204
NNPC Intensifies Petrol Supply To Avoid Fuel Scarcity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), has intensified its petrol supply commitment in a bid to avoid fuel scarcity in the country.

Following the discovery of methanol in over what suppliers estimated to be over 100 million litres of petrol, queues have returned to filling stations, which signaled fuel scarcity.

However, even though the NNPC has enough petrol to supply, it has been directed to urgently address the shortage of the commodity, which may drag till the weekend.

In a statement in which the state-owned oil and gas company was directed, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) disclosed that the adulterated petrol has been isolated and may be returned to the supplier.

“To ensure vehicular and equipment safety, the limited quantity of the impacted product has been isolated and withdrawn from the market, including the loaded trucks in transit

“Our technical team in conjunction with the NNPC Limited and other industry stakeholders will continue to monitor and ensure quality petroleum products are adequately supplied and distributed nationwide.

“The source supplier has been identified and further commercial and appropriate actions shall be taken by the authority and the NNPC Limited. The NNPC Limited and all oil marketing companies have been directed to sustain sufficient distribution of petrol in all retail outlets nationwide,” the statement read.

Addressing concerns that the adulterated petrol doesn’t get to consumers, the National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Debo Ahmed said measures have already been taken to ensure that doesn’t happen.

“We’ve discussed with all our zonal and unit chairmen to tell their members not to sell the products. And some of the products that got to the depots were not released to the public.

“So on our part, we’ve taken that precaution and we are waiting for the PPMC to call the trucks back to evacuate the products. So the majority of the products are in the depots,” he said.

There Is Ample Petrol To Meet Demand – NNPC
Related tags :

About Author

NNPC Intensifies Petrol Supply To Avoid Fuel Scarcity
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

NNPC NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 20, 20166229

FIRS Threatens to Shut NNPC Operation Over Tax Evasion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Tunde Fowler, on Tuesday, January 19, said the operation of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation
Read More
May 20, 201520210

NNPC In Talks With Oil Sector Unions Over Shutdown Of Facilities

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it is in talks with the leadership of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Sta
Read More
Naira Falls To N435/$1 At I&E Window As CBN Adjusts Forex Rate BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
February 24, 20210639

Naira Gains At I & E Window

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated at the NAFEX market on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at N
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.