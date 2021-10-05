fbpx

NNPC Imported 100% Of PMS Distributed In August – PPPRA

October 5, 20210105
A statement by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) revealed that 100 percent of the Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) distributed nationally in the month of August was imported by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The statement, issued by the PPPRA’s General Manager, Corporate Services, Kimchi Apollo, also showed that the daily consumption of PMS by Nigerians fell to 55.99 million litres in August from 60.55 million litres in July.

It also stated that the total supply of PMS in the month under review was 1.79 billion litres.

It said partly, “An analysis of the volume of PMS supplied nationwide in the month of August suggests a decrease of about 132,301,071 litres compared to the 1,867,925,811 litres supplied in the month of July.

“The report further showed that in the month under review, the total truck-out volume for PMS was 1.79 billion litres. Therefore, the average truck-out volume of PMS was 57.58 million litres per day.”

It added that: “data also showed that NNPC imported 100 percent of PMS distributed that month.”

“It is important to note that the decline in the volume of PMS supplied in the month of August does not in any way translate to product scarcity. The PPPRA will continue to monitor and advice relevant stakeholders to ensure continued product availability.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

