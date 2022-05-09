fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

NNPC Explains Why Abuja, Other States Are Experiencing Fuel Scarcity

May 9, 20220111
NNPC Explains Why Abuja, Other States Are Experiencing Fuel Scarcity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has explained that low loadouts at depots, and increased fuel purchases after the long public holidays, are why Abuja and its neighbouring states are experiencing fuel scarcity at the moment.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that filling stations in Abuja, Nasarawa, and Niger states that dispense petrol were on Sunday, May 8, 2022, greeted with long queues.

Queues were seen at the Nipco filling station along the busy Zuba-Kubwa expressway in Abuja and the Conoil and Total filling stations located opposite the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited in the capital city.

In Zuba, Niger State, the few stations that dispensed products also had long queues formed by motorists. The same scenario played out in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

Reacting to the sudden development, while noting that efforts are ongoing to address the situation, NNPC Spokesperson Garba-Deen Mohammad advised members of the public not to engage in panic buying.

His words: “The NNPC Ltd notes the sudden appearance of fuel queues in parts of Abuja. This is very likely due to low loadouts at depots which usually happen during long public holidays, in this case, the Sallah celebrations.

“Another contributing factor to the sudden appearances of queues is the increased fuel purchases which are also usual with returning residents of the FCT from the public holidays.

“NNPC and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), in conjunction with our marketing partners, have taken necessary measures to ramp up loadouts from all depots.

“We assure all residents of the FCT, and indeed all Nigerians, that we have ample local supplies and national stock in excess of 2.5 billion liters, with a sufficiency of more than 43 days.

“The NNPC Ltd hereby advises motorists not to engage in panic buying as supplies are adequate as will become increasingly evident in the coming days.”

Nigeria Earned $565.5m From Oil Products In Q1– NNPC
Related tags :

About Author

NNPC Explains Why Abuja, Other States Are Experiencing Fuel Scarcity
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Cross River To Empower 8,000 Unemployed People COVERLABOURNEWSLETTER
April 16, 20200712

Cross River To Empower 8,000 Unemployed People To Soften Impact of COVID-19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram About 8,000 unemployed people have been assured of employment as palliatives to cushion the hardship experienced due to the lockdown occasioned by the sprea
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
June 24, 20130300

States May Not Get Revenue Sharing Formular This Year

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Going by the agitation by States for new types of geographical terrains to be used for the new formula, the pledge by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation a
Read More
January 22, 20150216

10 Filling Stations Shut Down Over Non-Compliance with New Fuel Price

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The state Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has shut down no fewer than 10 filling stations in Kwara state  for their alleged refusal to sell fuel to
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.