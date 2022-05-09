NNPC Explains Why Abuja, Other States Are Experiencing Fuel Scarcity

May 9, 2022 111

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has explained that low loadouts at depots, and increased fuel purchases after the long public holidays, are why Abuja and its neighbouring states are experiencing fuel scarcity at the moment.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that filling stations in Abuja, Nasarawa, and Niger states that dispense petrol were on Sunday, May 8, 2022, greeted with long queues.

Queues were seen at the Nipco filling station along the busy Zuba-Kubwa expressway in Abuja and the Conoil and Total filling stations located opposite the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited in the capital city.

In Zuba, Niger State, the few stations that dispensed products also had long queues formed by motorists. The same scenario played out in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

Reacting to the sudden development, while noting that efforts are ongoing to address the situation, NNPC Spokesperson Garba-Deen Mohammad advised members of the public not to engage in panic buying.

His words: “The NNPC Ltd notes the sudden appearance of fuel queues in parts of Abuja. This is very likely due to low loadouts at depots which usually happen during long public holidays, in this case, the Sallah celebrations.

“Another contributing factor to the sudden appearances of queues is the increased fuel purchases which are also usual with returning residents of the FCT from the public holidays.

“NNPC and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), in conjunction with our marketing partners, have taken necessary measures to ramp up loadouts from all depots.

“We assure all residents of the FCT, and indeed all Nigerians, that we have ample local supplies and national stock in excess of 2.5 billion liters, with a sufficiency of more than 43 days.

“The NNPC Ltd hereby advises motorists not to engage in panic buying as supplies are adequate as will become increasingly evident in the coming days.”