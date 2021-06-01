fbpx
NNPC Explains Move To Buy Stake In Dangote Refinery

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

NNPC Explains Move To Buy Stake In Dangote Refinery

June 1, 20210111
NNPC Explains Move To Buy 20% Share In Dangote Refinery

Nigeria’s national oil organisation, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has explained its interest in Dangote Refinery.

Its reason was shared in a statement issued by the corporation’s Group General Manager Group Public Affairs Division, Kennie Obateru.

Obateru noted that the interest was solely a continuance of the status quo which states that NNPC should have a “mandatory participation” in privately-owned refineries that produce over 50,000 bpd oil daily.

He said that “with a Federal Government policy directive which stipulates the mandatory participation of the Corporation in any privately-owned refinery that exceeds 50,000 barrels per day capacity in keeping with its statutory role of safeguarding national energy security”.

READ ALSO: N’Assembly Says Work On Lagos Road Projects To Be Sped Up

Explaining further, Obateru said that the corporation “has a dual role of providing stewardship for the nation’s hydrocarbon resources and adding value to the resources for the benefit of all Nigerians and other stakeholders.

“These roles enable it to achieve the twin objectives of providing energy security for the country and stimulating the nation’s economic development and growth”.

He added that NNPC’s involvement in privately-owned refineries would ensure that the economy receives a positive impact, guaranteeing national energy security.

Obateru noted that the corporation’s “strategic objective to ensure energy security and stimulate economic growth with limited resources requires it to consider strategic partnerships with competent investors in sectors of the oil and gas value chain especially where it currently operates on a sole risk basis.

“The oil refining sector is one of such segments where NNPC is revisiting its strategy in order to strengthen domestic refining capacity and guarantee National Energy Security.

“The new vision is to grow domestic refining capacity, improve petroleum products supply from our local refineries and become a net exporter of petroleum products”.

About Author

NNPC Explains Move To Buy Stake In Dangote Refinery
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 14, 2013090

FCT Council Polls: PDP, ACN, CPC, 10 Others to Contest Six Chairmanship Seats

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that 13 political parties would be contesting for the FCT council elections on Saturday. The
Read More
December 11, 2014082

Deutsche Bank Releases $200m Loan Facility To ETI

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the Lome-based parent company of the Ecobank Group bank, received $200 million senior unsecured loan facility
Read More
Exxonmobil exits downstream operations, sells 60% equity to NIPCO COVEROIL & GAS
October 20, 20160184

Exxonmobil Exits Downstream, Sells Equity To NIPCO

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In what may be described as a landmark business decision, indigenous Nigerian downstream oil and gas firm, NIPCO Plc, yesterday, acquired 60 per cent equity
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.