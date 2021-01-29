NNPC Earns N1.9 Trillion From Sales Of Petrol In One Year

January 29, 2021 94

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) earned N1.9 trillion from sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the country between October 2019 to October 2020.

This is contained in the corporation’s Monthly Financial and Operations Reports for October 2020, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Kennie Obateru, said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that petrol accounted for about 99.07 per cent of the total sales with a value of over N1.9 trillion.

According to the NNPC, its downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), recorded a total of N158.04 billion from the sales of white products in the month of October 2020 representing 92 per cent increase over the N80.15 billion sales in September 2020.

White products include petrol, kerosene and diesel.

In terms of volume, the October 2020 sales figure translates to a total of 1,224.54 billion litres of white products sold and distributed by PPMC within the period compared with 603.39 million litres in the month of September 2020.

This comprised 1,224.20 billion litres of PMS, 0.31 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil, also known as diesel, and 0.033 million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene.

Total sales of white products for the period October 2019 to October 2020 stood at 16,462.50 billion litres and PMS accounted for 16,344.36 billion litres or 99.28 per cent.

In the month under review, 23 pipeline points were vandalised, representing about 10 per cent increase from the 21 points recorded in September 2020.

Of this figure, Mosimi Area accounted for 83 per cent of the vandalised points, while Port Harcourt Area accounted for the remaining 17 per cent.

In the gas sector, a total of 214.07 billion cubic feet of natural gas was produced in the month October 2020, translating to an average daily production of 6,908.34 million standard cubic feet.

The daily average natural gas supply to power plants increased by 8.6 per cent to 745mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 2,801 megawatts.

For the period of October 2019 to October 2020, a total of 3,018 BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,658.88 mmscfd during the period.