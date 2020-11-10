NNPC Dismisses Fears of Petrol Scarcity Over PENGASSAN Strike

November 11, 2020 16

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has assured the general public of sufficient availability of petroleum products. The Corporation made the announcement amidst the impending strike set to be embarked on by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN), as both the FG and the Union are yet to reach an agreement on the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

According to a statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation,Dr. Kennie Obateru, the planned industrial action by PENGASSAN would not affect the availability of petroleum products as all petrol stations and depots in the country have enough stock of products to service consumers and are open for business.

While expressing optimism that the industrial dispute would be resolved amicably, the GMD of NNPC, Mele Kyari gave assurance that the Corporation currently has over 2.9 billion litres of petrol in stock, to meet the needs of the public, across the country in the forthcoming Christmas season and beyond.

He reiterated the Corporation’s determination to make the 2020 end-of-year festivities a zero fuel queue period just like the preceding year, noting that critical stockholders in the petroleum products supply and distribution chain such as tanker drivers, depot owners and road transport owners have been mobilized to ensure hitch-free season.