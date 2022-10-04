BREAKING: NNPC Discloses N674bn Profit In FY-2021

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, declared a profit after tax (PAT) of N674 billion for the year ended 2021.

According to Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPC Limited, who made this disclosure, the N674 billion profit is an increase of 134.8% when compared to the figure recorded in 2020.

“Today I’m happy to announce that the Board of NNPC has approved 2021 audited fin. statements & NNPC has progressed to a new performance level, from N287 billion profit in 2020 to N674 billion profit after tax in 2021, climbing higher by 134.8 percent YoY profit growth,” he said.

