NNPC Defends Petrol Subsidy Payments Claim With Forensic Audit

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), has offered to submit itself for a forensic audit of petrol supply and subsidy payments.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that a forensic audit in this context is the evaluation of NNPC’s financial records.

The oil and gas corporation made this offer via a statement released on Sunday, September 4, 2022, where it replied to the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), who said NNPC was unable to justify its claim that Nigerians consume at least 60 million litres of petrol daily.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that Ali refuted the NNPC subsidy payments claim, as he alleged that the corporation was supplying an excess of 38 million liters of PMS daily.

“If we are consuming 60 million litres of PMS per day, by their computation, why would you allow the release of 98 million litres per day? If you know this is our consumption, why would you allow that release?” the NCS chief queried the NNPC.

But in the statement, the corporation explained that between January and August 2022, “the total volume of PMS imported into the country was 16.46 billion litres, which translates to an average supply of 68 million litres per day. Similarly, import in the year 2021 was 22.35 billion litres, which translated to an average supply of 61 million litres per day.”

NNPC also maintained that the average daily evacuation (depot truck out) from January to August 2022 stood at 67 million litres per day as reported by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

It said daily evacuation (depot loadouts) records of the NMDPRA do carry daily oscillation ranging from as low as four million litres to as high as 100 million litres per day.