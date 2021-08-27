fbpx

NNPC Declares N287bn Profit After Tax Recorded In 2020

August 27, 20210111
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has declared a N287 billion Profit After Tax (PAT) in 2020, disclosed President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

Buhari, who also serves as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, said this in Abuja through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

He added that NNPC cut its losses by 801.3 billion to N1.7 billion in 2019 from N803 billion in 2018.

Buhari said, “I am pleased to announce the declaration of Profit after Tax of Two Hundred and Eighty-Seven Billion Naira (N287 billion) in the Year 2020 by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

“This is the sequel to the completion of the statutory Annual Audit exercise for the Year 2020.

“The NNPC losses were reduced from N803 billion in the year 2018 to N1.7 billion in the year 2019 and the eventual declaration of Net Profit in the year 2020 for the first time in its 44-year history.

“This development is consistent with this administration’s commitment to ensuring prudent management of resources and maximization of value for the Nigerian people from their natural resources.

“I have further directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to timely publish the Audited Financial statements in line with the requirements of the law and as follow up to our commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability by public institutions.

“I congratulate the Board, Management and Staff of the Corporation and look forward to greater value creation for the Nigerian people.”

