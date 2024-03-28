NNPC Debunks Rumors of Fuel Price Reduction

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has refuted rumors circulating on social media platforms claiming a reduction in the pump prices of petrol and diesel.

In a statement released by NNPCL spokesperson Olufemi Soneye, the company dismissed these claims as false and urged Nigerians to disregard them entirely. The clarification comes in response to posts circulating on various social media platforms suggesting that petrol prices had been reduced to below N600, with diesel prices adjusted below N900.

“The NNPC Limited wishes to clarify rumors suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit and Automotive Gas Oil at its retail stations nationwide,” stated the spokesperson. “The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely. NNPC Ltd reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country.”

The surge in petrol prices followed the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, skyrocketing to over N600 from approximately N200 during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.