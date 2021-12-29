fbpx

NNPC Debunks Recruitment, Anniversary Rumor

December 29, 20210159
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) clarified that it is currently not conducting recruitment exercises nor celebrating any anniversary event.

NNPC’s comment is coming against the backdrop of trending online competition links claiming that NNPC is celebrating its ‘Anniversary Event’.

In a statement signed by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Garba Muhammad, it stated that NNPC had nothing to do with the purported anniversary event contest.

He also advised members of the public to decline any participation in the survey, describing it as a scam.

According to him, “In the purported contest, unsuspecting participants are encouraged to carry out a survey by filling a questionnaire on their knowledge of the company.

“With the eventual winner standing a chance of winning cash reward of up to eight thousand U.S. dollars.

“NNPC would like to again inform the public that the information circulating in the social media that NNPC was conducting a recruitment  was not true and the public should disregard it.

“The NNPC hereby reiterates that whenever it decides to conduct a recruitment exercise or send out information to the public, it will do so through authentic public communication channels, particularly the NNPC’s website.”

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

