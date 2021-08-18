NNPC, Chinese Firm, GE Partner On 50MW Power Plant Project

August 18, 2021 130

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed a contract with a Chinese firm, China Machinery Engineering Company (CMEC), and General Electric (GE) to build a 50 Megawatts power plant in Borno State.

The corporation made this known in a statement issued by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, on Wednesday.

He said the first phase of the project will be delivered by December while the second phase will be completed by next year.

Muhammad stated that the Chinese firm had a mandate to execute the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract, while GE would manufacture the equipment for the Emergency Power Project in Maiduguri.

He explained that the project is an integral part of ongoing efforts to deepen the domestic gas utilization plan for the nation’s socio-economic growth.

According to him, the deal aims to fulfill the promise of the NNPC to intervene in the perennial electric power supply challenge in Maiduguri, Borno State.

NNPC also disclosed that as a mark of confidence in the corporation, the contractors had commenced movement of vital equipment to site and started work on the project ahead of the formal signing of the contract.

Kyari said NNPC, as a state-owned oil company and enabler organization, was determined to boost power generation and supply to Nigerian homes through increased investment in gas-fired combined cycle power plants to produce at least 5 Giga Watts additional power for the country.

According to him, “NNPC is therefore seeking the cooperation of all stakeholders, especially GE and CMEC to ensure timely delivery of the single cycle by December 2021 and the combined cycle by the first quarter of 2022.”

On his part, Vice President of GE Africa and Europe, Mr. Raisin Brice, said the company was committed to working with NNPC to achieve success in the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project, noting that GE would be tapping into its vast experience in the country to deliver on the project.

The President of CMEC, Mr. Fang Yanshui, also gave his supported and commitment to the project delivery.