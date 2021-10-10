NNPC Calls For Shelving Of Planned Strike By Petroleum Tanker Drivers

October 10, 2021 82

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has called for the shelving of the strike action planned by petroleum tanker drivers.

This call was made in a statement by the corporation’s spokesperson, Garbadeen Muhammad, who said that the corporation’s powers to address their grievance were limited.

According to the statement, Muhammad identified the lack of good access roads for the transportation of petroleum products across the country as the major concern for the truck drivers.

He said that strike action would have an adverse effect on the country’s petroleum supply chain and energy security.

The statement read, “The strike is about the condition of roads in various parts of Nigeria used for the distribution of goods and services including petroleum products.

READ ALSO: FG To Spend N5.9tn On Education, Health, Defence, Infrastructure In 2022

“While it is not the responsibility of the NNPC to build or rehabilitate roads, any disruption in the distribution of petroleum products will adversely affect the business of the NNPC.

“It will also endanger energy security, which the country has enjoyed for a long time now.

“The thrust of the NNPC’s intervention is to make considerable funds available for the reconstruction of roads through its Future Tax Liability.

“NNPC as a responsible corporate entity recognises the legitimate concerns of the tanker drivers. We, however, appeal to the leadership of the drivers to reconsider their decision in overall national interest.

“Accordingly, we urge petroleum tanker drivers to immediately call off the strike notice and give the current efforts by government and its agencies a chance to solve the challenges in the interest of all.

“We also wish to strongly advice Nigerians not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products as the NNPC has sufficient stock to last through this festive season and beyond.”