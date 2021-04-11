NNPC Begins Movement Of Line Pipes For AKK Gas Project

April 11, 2021 59

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has begun the transportation of line pipes for the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project by rail.

The $2.8 billion 614 kilometre pipeline, with capacity to transport 2.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day, was flagged off by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 30, 2020.

It is designed to enable gas connectivity between the east, west and north.

In a tweet on Friday, Mele Kyari, group managing director of NNPC, said the line pipes were successfully delivered to Itakpe, Kogi state, on Thursday through the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line.

He commended the rail transportation system for being cheaper, faster and safer.

“We congratulate our team on the arrival at 10.25pm 8.4.2021 of AKK gas project line pipes by rail from Warri to Itakpe. Less cost, faster delivery time, safer, protecting our roads and more…. The infrastructure revolution is paying up,” the tweet reads.

We congratulate our team on the arrival at 10.25pm 8.4.2021 of AKK gas project line pipes by rail from Warri to Itakpe. Less cost, faster delivery time, safer, protecting our roads and more…..The infrastructure revolution is paying up. pic.twitter.com/k5VHoNp07E — Mele Kyari (@MKKyari) April 9, 2021

The corporation explained that the train carried 96 pipes at once, adding that it would take 32 trailers on the road to carry the same quantity.

“A major boost in the delivery of #AKKGasProject as NRC Train finally commenced epoch-making haulage of line pipes from Warri to Itakpe. This locomotive, which began journey @ 11.05am on 8th Apr 2021, carried 96 pipes at once, an equivalent of 32 trailers on the road!” NNPC said, in a tweet.