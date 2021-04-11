fbpx
NNPC Begins Movement Of Line Pipes For AKK Gas Project

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

NNPC Begins Movement Of Line Pipes For AKK Gas Project

April 11, 2021059
NNPC Begins Movement Of Line Pipes For AKK Gas Project

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has begun the transportation of line pipes for the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project by rail.

The $2.8 billion 614 kilometre pipeline, with capacity to transport 2.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day, was flagged off by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 30, 2020.

It is designed to enable gas connectivity between the east, west and north.

In a tweet on Friday, Mele Kyari, group managing director of NNPC, said the line pipes were successfully delivered to Itakpe, Kogi state, on Thursday through the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line.

He commended the rail transportation system for being cheaper, faster and safer.

READ ALSO: USSD Dispute: Banks Deny Indebtedness To Telcos

“We congratulate our team on the arrival at 10.25pm 8.4.2021 of AKK gas project line pipes by rail from Warri to Itakpe. Less cost, faster delivery time, safer, protecting our roads and more…. The infrastructure revolution is paying up,” the tweet reads.

The corporation explained that the train carried 96 pipes at once, adding that it would take 32 trailers on the road to carry the same quantity.

“A major boost in the delivery of #AKKGasProject as NRC Train finally commenced epoch-making haulage of line pipes from Warri to Itakpe. This locomotive, which began journey @ 11.05am on 8th Apr 2021, carried 96 pipes at once, an equivalent of 32 trailers on the road!” NNPC said, in a tweet.

About Author

NNPC Begins Movement Of Line Pipes For AKK Gas Project
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Qatar Airways AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 28, 20200120

Qatar Airways Refunds $1.2 billion to Nearly 600,000 Passengers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Qatar Airways said it has paid out over $1.2 billion in refunds to almost 600,000 passengers since March. This, it stated was in demonstration of its commit
Read More
Dangote Cement BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 4, 20200154

Dangote Cement, Zenith Bank Stocks Listed among ARM Securities Profitable Stocks

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The stocks of Dangote Cement Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Nestle Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, and Seplat Plc are shares of fortune, a report from ARM securities di
Read More
July 1, 2014060

FG, Chinese Investors Earmark $5bn For Steel Sector

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ambassador Abdulkadir Musa, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, has lauded PAN Steel Corporation of China for the i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.