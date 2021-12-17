fbpx

NNPC Assures On Availability Of Petroleum Products During Yuletide

December 17, 20210131
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC) says it will continue to work tirelessly to ensure sufficient supply of petrol to every part of the country during and beyond the forthcoming festive period.

Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Garba Muhammad, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Muhammad expressed appreciation to Nigerians for always heeding its advisories not to engage in panic buying of petrol.

“The NNPC is once again giving Nigerians strong assurance that we have product sufficiency that will last far beyond the festive period.

“Indeed, our stock has risen from a reserve of 1.7 billion litres to over two billion litres within the last one month,” he said.

Muhammad, therefore, urged Nigerians not to engage in panic buying, but to fully enjoy the spirit of the festive season.

While appreciating Nigerians for their understanding and support, he promised that NNPC will not relent, in always ensuring sufficient supply of petrol.

“We wish you all happy celebrations,” he said.

